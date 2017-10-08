Meryl Streep Called Weinstein ‘God’ at Golden Globes… Will She Take it Back?

As previously reported, embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is the subject of a devastating expose detailing decades of sexual harassment.

So far the Hollywood elites have yet to condemn serial predator Harvey Weinstein.

In March 2012 Hollywood actress Meryl Streep praised serial predator Harvey Weinstein as “god” at the Golden Globes.

The audience loved it.

Will Streep now condemn this predator?

She was very upset with Donald Trump on his language.

But she is yet to condemn Weinstein for his decades of abuse.

@Cernovich I look forward to Meryl Streep's big speech about Harvey Weinstein's behavior. Lots of pics online of them hanging out. pic.twitter.com/oTbnkdwnkQ — Staci 🇺🇸 (@Staciopath) October 5, 2017

