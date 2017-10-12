Las Vegas Security Guard Shot by Vegas Killer is Not Registered as a Security Guard in the State of Nevada

Guest post by Joe Hoft

It’s being reported that the security guard made famous in the Las Vegas shooter story is not even registered as a guard with the State of Nevada. Is he even a guard? Why was he there?

Every security guard in the state of Nevada has to register as an armed or unarmed guard with the state’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board (PILB). This entity’s records are publicly searchable at: nevadapilb.glsuite.us.

There’s no Jesus Campos licensed with the PILB.

Jesus Campos, security guard from the Las Vegas shooting, isn’t registered in Nevada – could have a different name.

What is the FBI hiding? pic.twitter.com/iPliMZ4gaA — /pol/ News Infinity (@polNewsInfinity) October 11, 2017

Earlier this week we found out that Campos was shot before the shooter started firing on the crowd below at the music festival in Las Vegas. Before this revelation we were told that the security guard, Jesus Campos, stopped the killer from murdering more people when he approached the killer’s room in Vegas.

Now we find out that the security guard is not even a registered security guard in Nevada!

What is going on?