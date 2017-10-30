Former Trump Foreign Policy Advisor George Papadopolous Shopped for Book Deal 3 Weeks Ago

In addition to the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous has been arrested for making false statements to FBI agents. Interestingly, the former aide was arrested October 5th, yet news of the circumstances only broke today.

“Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopolous pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI agents,” tweeted NBC News

“After meeting overseas professor, Papadopolous pursued “off the record” meeting between campaign & members of Putin’s office, per filing. After meeting FBI, Papadopolous deactivated his Facebook account “which contained information about communication” with overseas professor,” reported NBC News.

George Papadopoulos, who joined the Trump team in spring 2016 as an energy and foreign policy expert, communicated with a “campaign supervisor” during the campaign about his attempts to arrange a meeting with the Russians to discuss U.S.-Russia ties during a Trump presidency, according to court documents. The supervisor, who was not named in the documents, told him, “Great work.” He relayed to the superviser that during his communications with Russian contacts, the Russians said they had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and thousands of emails. Papadopoulos lied to the FBI about the timing and nature of the communications, officials said.