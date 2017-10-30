Former Trump Foreign Policy Advisor George Papadopolous Shopped for Book Deal 3 Weeks Ago
In addition to the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous has been arrested for making false statements to FBI agents. Interestingly, the former aide was arrested October 5th, yet news of the circumstances only broke today.
“Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopolous pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI agents,” tweeted NBC News
“After meeting overseas professor, Papadopolous pursued “off the record” meeting between campaign & members of Putin’s office, per filing. After meeting FBI, Papadopolous deactivated his Facebook account “which contained information about communication” with overseas professor,” reported NBC News.
NBC News reports:
George Papadopoulos, who joined the Trump team in spring 2016 as an energy and foreign policy expert, communicated with a “campaign supervisor” during the campaign about his attempts to arrange a meeting with the Russians to discuss U.S.-Russia ties during a Trump presidency, according to court documents.
The supervisor, who was not named in the documents, told him, “Great work.”
He relayed to the superviser that during his communications with Russian contacts, the Russians said they had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and thousands of emails.
Papadopoulos lied to the FBI about the timing and nature of the communications, officials said.
Papadopolous sent emails to seven campaign advisers in the spring of 2016 titled “Meeting with Russian Leadership – Including Putin.” Navy Rear Adm. Charles Kubic was one of several campaign advisers who believed the email may have violated the Logan Act. At this time, it is unclear what false statements Papadopolous made to the FBI.
“Special Counsel Mueller appears to have a cooperating witness, George Papadopoulos. That is significant. Time will tell how significant,” tweeted Former US Attorney Preet Bharara.
Special Counsel Mueller appears to have a cooperating witness, George Papadopoulos. That is significant. Time will tell how significant.
According to a screen shot of Papadopoulos’s Facebook page tweeted by Guardian UK reporter Jon Swaine, the former aide sought book publisher recommendations three weeks ago.
“Interested in meeting with a prominent publisher. Recommendations welcome, ” wrote Papadopoulos.
