WATCH: James O’Keefe Teases ‘Biggest Ever Media Investigation’ — Muses ‘People Will Be Fired’

In a video announcement released on Monday, Project Veritas founder and guerrilla journalist James O’Keefe warned his organization is currently operating one of the biggest ever investigations into the mainstream media’s ‘holy grail,’ promising media people will likely lose their jobs over the imminent exposé.

There will be more #AmericanPravda videos coming soon. To get more hard-hitting investigations, please donate:https://t.co/hYun70OejV pic.twitter.com/USpE5eQA4p — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 18, 2017

JAMES O’KEEFE: “In the coming weeks, you’re gonna see one of the biggest investigations this organization has ever done. It’s a continuation of American Pravda series. It’s aimed at the media. We’re going after their holy grail. We have tripled our journalists in the field. They are not even here, they are out there everyday. It’s gonna be big, it’s gonna be massive. If they think they can shut us down with this crap [lawsuit] they’re sorely mistaken. Because not only are people in the media probably going to lose their jobs and be exposed for what they are, but this [lawsuit] is going to be exposed for what it is. So stay tuned ladies and gentleman. Fireworks are coming,”

O’Keefe, recently exposed numerous CNN staffers admitting they don’t believe the ‘Russian interference’ narrative the network has pushed since Donald Trump became President.