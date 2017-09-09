“The Guy is Hiding Something”: Top Hillary Advisor Suggests Bernie Colluded With Russia During the Primary

The length to which Hillary Clinton and her team will go to shift blame onto others for President Trump’s victory last November is stunning. Adam Parkhomenko, a long time aide to Hillary Clinton, took to Twitter Friday evening to rant about how great his boss’s presidential campaign was in 2016, while taking shots at her primary opponent Bernie Sanders.

In the middle of Parkomenko’s thread, the Clinton aide insinuates something quite explosive — Bernie Sanders may have colluded with Russia in the Democratic primary.

“PS…you seem to ignore the Russia support online for Bernie during the primaries. The guy is hiding something. Not sure I want to know what,” the aide tweeted.

Below is the tweet (and screenshot) where the insinuation was made.

Who is Adam Parkomenko? He’s one of the two campaign aides Hillary Clinton hired for her “Resistance” super PAC and worked as a state political director for Clinton as far back as 2008.

Buzzfeed reports:

Hillary Clinton has hired two political operatives from her 2016 presidential campaign to help manage Onward Together, the project she founded this spring with former governor Howard Dean to fund and support a coalition of Democratic groups led by activists and organizers. The new additions, Emmy Ruiz and Adam Parkhomenko, held central roles on Clinton’s campaign: Ruiz delivered key victories as state director in Nevada during the primary and in Colorado during the general election; Parkhomenko worked in headquarters as her director of grassroots engagement before moving to the Democratic National Committee. Both served on Clinton’s first presidential bid in 2008. Dean, the Onward Together co-founder, confirmed the recent hires on Friday. The two former campaign aides will be working on Onward Together as consultants. Clinton’s new group, registered in May as a 501c4 organization with an affiliated super PAC, is working to establish a small but diverse cooperative of about 10 to 12 grassroots efforts, each one focused on a different area of the energy and activism set off by Donald Trump’s election and presidency. Dean said they are still in the process vetting groups to add to the coalition, which already includes organizations such as Swing Left, Emerge America, and Run For Something.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently fired back at Hillary Clinton’s comments regarding Sanders in her upcoming book detailing her election loss.

Sanders speculated whether anyone actually believed any of her ridiculous stories. While on “All In with Chris Hayes” on MSNBC, Sen. Sanders responded to an excerpt from Clinton’s book wherein her policy adviser Jake Sullivan called Sanders’ policy ideas reminiscent of a scene from “Something About Mary” wherein a hitchhiker comes up with a plan to make 7-minute abs to top 8-minute abs:

“I.e., Bernie Sanders just stole all of Hillary Clinton’s ideas. Does anybody really believe that? The truth is, and the real story is, that the ideas that we brought forth during that campaign, which was so crazy and so radical, have increasingly become mainstream.”

Sanders went on to cite his ludicrous proposal of a $15 minimum wage, $1 trillion infrastructure overhaul program, his bogus “tuition free college” (meaning – free at the expense of taxpayers) and “Medicare for all.”

The excerpt via the Hill reads:

“That’s what it was like in policy debates with Bernie. We would promise a bold infrastructure investment plan or an ambitious new apprenticeship program for young people, and then Bernie would announce basically the same thing, but bigger. On issue after issue, it was like he kept promising four-minute abs, or even no-minutes abs. Magic abs!”

Watch the video below:

Excerpts from Hillary’s book have been released and she reportedly takes a few swipes at primary opponent Bernie Sanders.

CNN contributor Brianna Keilar responded to Hillary’s swipes:

It speaks to an issue that Hillary Clinton has had. I think we’ve all seen this where she struggles sometimes to take responsibility… But she came in with weaknesses that were completely self-created and for an opponent to ignore those things, to not really run the emails, and those things, to not really capitalize on them would have been political negligence.

And this was after Bernie endorsed Hillary and campaigned with her after she stole the primary from him!

