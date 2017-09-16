Protesters Storm St. Louis Mall Chanting “No Justice, No Profits!” – Mall Shuts Down (VIDEO)

St. Louis, MO – Protests spilled over into Saturday after Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds of St. Louis #BackLivesMatter protesters shut down Kingshighway in the Central West End Friday night.

OUTRAGED PROTESTERS ATTACKED MAYOR LYDA KREWSON’S HOME IN THE CENTRAL WEST END!

Black Lives Matter thugs hurled bricks at police officers. Three police officers were transported to the hospital.

U2 already cancelled their concert scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis because police were unable to provide protection for the audience following the Black Lives Matter violence Friday. Now protesters want to shut down malls!

Protesters stormed West County Mall in St. Louis, forcing a temporary shut down. Macys staffers closed their doors out of fear as protesters tried to march into the store!

Fox News Correspondent Griff Jenkins reported, “Protesters take to a local mall chanting ‘No Justice, No Profits'”

Macys staff at West County Mall closed their doors!

Macys Staff At West County Mall (St Louis) Close Doors As Protesters Attempt To March pic.twitter.com/XGYF6Cuezu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2017

West County Mall temporarily shutdown!

#StockleyProtest is over at the West County Mall. The mall is now shut down temporarily. No arrests. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/PkbpNZvXNq — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) September 16, 2017

Update: West County Mall has reopened. No arrests reported.