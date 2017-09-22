Lying RINO John McCain Says He Cannot Support Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill

John McCain ran his election campaign on repealing Obamacare.



CNBC reported:

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Friday said he “cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham Cassidy proposal.

McCain is one of four Republican senators who have been undecided on the GOP healthcare overhaul, and his opposition dealt the bill’s chances a significant blow.

Also on Friday, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she is leaning toward voting NO on Graham Cassidy. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has already expressed his his opposition to the bill, which he said didn’t fully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

If all three of these votes are nay votes, the bill would not pass. Republicans have until Sept. 30 to pass a health care bill with only 50 votes. After that, they will need 60 votes, a nearly impossible threshold to meet.