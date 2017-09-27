It Begins: Stubhub Advertises 10% Discount on NFL Tickets
On Sunday over 200 NFL players knelt during the US national anthem on Gold Star Mothers Day.
A poll on Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans stand with President Trump and the National Anthem.
And nearly 51% of participants in the poll say they watch less NFL football due to the politics.
Now this…
Stubhub is advertising 10% discount on NFL tickets.
