PRESIDENT TRUMP Defends Son Don Jr. from Democrat Media in Greatest Witchhunt in Political History

Donald Trump Jr. sat down with an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday evening to discuss the overblown story about him meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump defended his son in the greatest witchhunt in political history on Wednesday morning.

Donald Trump Jr. went on with Sean Hannity to explain his 20 minute meeting with Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya last June to discuss Hillary Clinton’s possible illegal activity with Russia.

The meeting ended up being a bust and only lasted 20 minutes.

Natalia Veselnitskaya was seen sitting with Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul during a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington DC 8 days after cold-contacting Trump Jr. in Trump Tower.

My son, Donald, will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 10:00 P.M. He is a great person who loves our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017



“.@jessebwatters on @DonaldJTrumpJr meeting with Russian attorney: “I believe Don Jr. is the victim here.” #TheFive”

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017



Remember, when you hear the words “sources say” from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017



.@WashTimes states “Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017



