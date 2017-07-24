The Gateway Pundit

POTUS Trump RIPS Obama – Scouts Chant “We Love Trump!” at National Jamboree (VIDEO)

Jul 24th, 2017 6:13 pm Leave a Comment

The scouts chanted “We Love Trump!” tonight at the National Jamboree in West Virginia.

The massive crowd of tens of thousands of boy scouts cheered the president at the jamboree.
The crowd was enormous – nearly 40,000 people!

Trump ripped Barack Obama for NEVER attending a jamboree.
The massive crowd grumbled then started chanting—

“We love Trump! We love Trump!… “

It was an amazing event.

The cameras captured the young scout who screamed, “I Love You!” to the president.
He was sooo excited!

This was AMAZING VIDEO!

MORE… The president tweeted more amazing video from the jamboree tonight.

