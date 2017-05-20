CA Dem Chair: ‘All Together Now: F*ck Donald Trump!’ as Crowd Holds Up Two Middle Fingers (VIDEO)

California – The classless Democrats gathered in Sacramento for a state convention on Saturday. They had some harsh words for the President as they chanted, ‘F*** Donald Trump!’.
AP reports:
California’s elected Democrats had tough words for President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress on Saturday, urging their party’s fired-up activists to work against the 14 Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation.
The party’s leaders blasted Trump’s alleged ties to Russia and presented California as the epicenter of liberal resistance to the president.
“The world, literally the world, is counting on all of you, counting on California to reject Trump’s deception and destructiveness,” said Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is among a crowded field of Democrats running for governor next year.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, often mentioned as a potential candidate for president in 2020, accused Trump of putting “Russia first, America second.”
In a sign of the vigor of the party’s distaste for the president, outgoing party Chair John Burton, a longtime Democratic lawmaker and powerbroker known for his blunt and profane manner, extended two middle fingers in the air as the crowd cheered and joined him.
“F— Donald Trump,” he said.
Outgoing Dem chair John Burton: “all together now: fuck Donald Trump.” While crowd holds up two middle fingers. pic.twitter.com/mDvgkhY7uY
— Jonathan J. Cooper (@jjcooper) May 20, 2017
Video of crowd with middle fingers in the air after outgoing CA Dem Chair, John Burton screamed, ‘F*ck Donald Trump!’…
Outgoing @ca_dem chair @Johnburton gets standing O w final words to his party, finger upraised: [email protected] Donald Trump!” pic.twitter.com/VIqNQlhDJc
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 20, 2017
Video of Ca Dem Chair, John Burton telling protesters to ‘shut the f*** up!’
‘Shut the fuck up and go outside,’ #CADem17 chair John Burton tells protesters b4 @TomPerez speaks pic.twitter.com/aKwhXl9n1u
— David Siders (@davidsiders) May 20, 2017
This is the Democrat party, folks…what a bunch of classless lowlifes…
Outgoing CA Dem Chairman John Burton gives fingered salute to #President @realDonaldTrump at CA Dem Convention #CADem17 pic.twitter.com/7FuEpp0zee
— Jay L. Clendenin (@jaylclendenin) May 20, 2017
More F-bombs from John Burton…(language warning)
#Democrats openly encourage disrupting town halls but if you try and disrupt #CADem17 “you are a fucking shit disturber..” #StayClassy pic.twitter.com/ndmzxEIh1R
— Rosie Unmasked (@almostjingo) May 21, 2017
Photo: @jjcooper twitter