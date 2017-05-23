BOOM!! Kim Dot.Com DROPS BOMBSHELL! — SETH RICH LEAKED DNC EMAILS TO WIKILEAKS

KIM DOT.COM DROPS BOMB!

Kim Dot.Com: “I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK.”

Internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.

It wasn’t the Russians.



Kim DotCom and the late DNC operative Seth Rich

Kim DotCom announced he will release more details on Tuesday about his operation with Seth Rich and Wikileaks.

He is willing to come to the US and give testimony if it is required.

Via Kim.com: