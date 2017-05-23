BOOM!! Kim Dot.Com DROPS BOMBSHELL! — SETH RICH LEAKED DNC EMAILS TO WIKILEAKS

KIM DOT.COM DROPS BOMB!
SETH RICH INVOLVED IN LEAKED PODESTA EMAILS!
Kim Dot.Com: “I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK.”
Internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.
It wasn’t the Russians.
Kim DotCom and the late DNC operative Seth Rich
Kim DotCom announced he will release more details on Tuesday about his operation with Seth Rich and Wikileaks.
BREAKING—- KIM DOTCOM RELEASED THE DOCUMENTS MOMENTS AGO——–
He is willing to come to the US and give testimony if it is required.
Via Kim.com:
I KNOW THAT SETCH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK.
I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich.
Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful.
I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics.
“He wanted to change that from the inside.”
I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election.
The Rich family has reached out to me to ask that I be sensitive to their loss in my public comments. That request is entirely reasonable.
I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process.
If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment.
STATEMENT FROM
KIM DOTCOM