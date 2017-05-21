Breaking: ‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of DNC Over Kim DotCom’s Seth Rich Announcement

Saturday, an anonymous person who works in Washington DC, alleged on 4Chan’s /pol/ subgroup that high-ranking current and former Democratic Party officials are terrified of the Seth Rich murder investigation.

This comes after internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.

It wasn’t the Russians.



Kim DotCom and the late DNC operative Seth Rich

The anonymous post released Saturday reads:

“Anons, I work in D.C. I know for certain that the Seth Rich case has scared the shit out of certain high ranking current and former Democratic Party officials. This is the reason why they have backed away from impeachment talk. They know the smoking gun is out there, and they’re terrified you will find it, because when you do it will bring the entire DNC, along with a couple of very big name politicians. It appears that certain DNC thugs were not thorough enough when it came time to cover their tracks. Podesta saying he wanted to “make an example of the leaker” is a huge smoking gun.”

In a follow up post, the anonymous individual wrote:

“The behavior is near open panic. To even mention this name in D.C. Circles [sic] will bring you under automatic scrutiny. To even admit that you have knowledge of this story puts you in immediate danger. If there was no smoke there would be no fire. I have never, in my 20 years of working in D.C. Seen [sic] such a panicked reaction from anyone. I have strong reason to believe that the smoking gun in this case is out o [sic] the hands of the conspirators, and will be discovered by anon. I know for certain that Podesta is deeply concerned. He’s been receiving anonymous calls and emails from people saying they know the truth. Same with Hillary.”

Sean Hannity then went on to tweet today:

Complete panic has set in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party. Any bets when the kitchen sink is dumped on my head?? https://t.co/Zt2gIX4zyq — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 22, 2017

The tweet that first posted the anonymous poster’s comments:

An Anon working in DC says that he’s seeing people in a panic like never before about #SethRich. They know their about to be exposed. pic.twitter.com/wn9FiJ8ZrV Kim Dotcom tweeted about the #FakeNews ignoring his warnings about the DNC leaks months before Wikileaks posted them. How will Democrats and their #FakeNews partners brush away the fact that I had insider knowledge about upcoming leaks? #SethRich https://t.co/SwFLGbeUbQ — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2017 — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) May 21, 2017

