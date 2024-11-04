WTH? Dominion Voting Systems Accuses MI Soros-Funded SOS Jocelyn Benson of Peddling Misinformation [VIDEO]

Standing in front of a small group of select journalists, Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson explained how Dominion voting machines are not working properly in a state that began early voting and early tabulating last week.

Never one to miss an opportunity to deceive voters into believing she’s a proponent of free and fair elections, the former Southern Poverty Law Center (hate group) board member stood in front of the cameras last week and smirked during a press conference when she was asked about how a Dominion Voting machine issue, that was detected in September but is just now being talked about, would affect voters.

MI SOS Jocelyn Benson was asked by an unidentified reporter about an issue with Dominion Voter Assist Terminal (VAT) machines, “Why was that only caught in the past few days, and why can’t it be fixed? “I saw the release…” Benson interrupted, “Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, uh, the counties that use them in the voter access terminals,” says Benson. “Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue with the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide.” Benson said, “All of us who used Dominion Voting machines were unhappy to learn about this, uh, during the testing period and um, as early voting began.” She continued, “So, we’re working with Dominion to seek accountability on that front, and also are working with our clerks to make sure voters are aware of this issue to make sure they are voting every section of the ballot.”

If this truly is a nationwide issue, why aren’t other secretaries of state speaking out against it?

Could it be possible that Benson used her press conference to deter MI voters from voting straight ticket, as they may assume all Dominion voting machines would prevent their votes from being counted if they vote straight ticket?

True the Vote warned about Benson’s messaging on the “issue” with the Dominion VAT (Voter Assist Terminal) machines created for voters with disabilities.

True the Vote wrote:

ALERT! Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says a voting machine issue with the voter access terminal has a “nationwide impact”.

A voter access terminal is a special type of device used by voters with disabilities. A malfunction in the VAT is a serious issue for a small group of people.

How could it be that a widespread software bug has just emerged now, after testing? Is this a set up for a nationwide disparate impact lawsuit?

This issue affects such a small population of voters, one might question why MI SOS Benson is suggesting voters skip the straight-ticket option and vote every bubble on the ballot, including the down-ballot portion that includes things like state House and Senate races, critically important local school board members, judges, and even proposals, which many people skip because they don’t know enough about the races. When voters choose the straight ticket, state House and Senate races might go unchecked, leaving Republicans in tight races, vulnerable.

Split-ticket voters using a Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminal (VAT) on Election Day should be prepared for straight-ticket/split-ticket programming issues when marking their ballot, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

A VAT is a special type of device that people with disabilities may use to assist with marking their ballot, which is then printed from the machine and put through the tabulator—but the machine has issues with properly processing certain types of ballots.

Voters using a VAT this Election Day will have to either vote straight-ticket or manually split their ballot—unlike how Michigan voters usually have the option to select the straight party option and then override their party selection for certain races.

Rep. Matt Maddock (R-MI) blasted MI SOS Benson in a tweet and demanded that all voting machines used in elections should be open sourced or shredded.

She says she’s surprised the Dominion machines won’t count a straight ticket vote. Open source all voting machines or shred them https://t.co/S3boGuxiWQ — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) October 29, 2024

This morning, former Senator Patrick Colbeck tweeted about Dominion Voting Machines, and pushed back on MI SOS Benson’s public statement about Dominion causing a “nationwide” issue. Along with a link to Dominion’s response to SOS Benson’s statement, Senator Colbeck tweeted:

WOW! Even Dominion is calling out MI SoS Jocelyn Benson for lying.

Must admit. Didn’t see that one coming.

Dominion made the following statement on October 30,2024:

DOMINION STATEMENT ON MICHIGAN SPLIT TICKET VOTING CLAIMS



Dominion requested corrective action from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office regarding an inaccurate claim that there is a “nationwide issue” with Dominion voting assistance terminals that are offering split party voting. On Oct. 30, the Michigan Department of State and Bureau of Elections updated its information on the State of Michigan Election Fact Center to affirm the position that the issue is specific to Michigan.

The underlying issue that prompted a public reminder on October 25, 2024 is for Michigan voters seeking to successfully complete and verify their ballot selections using Dominion Voting Assistance Terminals (VATs) for this election cycle and is available here: https://www.dominionvoting.com/michigan-split-voting-instructions/. The reminder reiterated information contained in a September 2024 customer advisory notice to Michigan election officials. The Michigan Department of State has confirmed there is no issue preventing any voters from making their preferred selections and casting their paper ballot.

Dominion has no machines in any other states that offer straight party voting options like the State of Michigan does, as referenced in this resource list issued by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The question is, will Dominion sue MI SOS Jocelyn Benson for passing along misinformation about their company like they sued so many media outlets after the 2020 election? Or does MI SOS Benson get a pass, because of her passionate defense of Dominion during the Antrim County investigation where it was discovered that over 6,000 votes were switched from Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 election?