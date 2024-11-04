WOW! Political Pollster Ann Selzer Who Released Junk Iowa Poll Showing Kamala with Big Lead is Confused Over What the “R” and “D” Refer to in Polling Cross Tabs (VIDEO)

Political pollster Ann Selzer appeared confused over what the “R” and “D” letter referred to in polling cross tabs during an interview with Mark Halperin.

A poll conducted by Selzer & Co claimed Kamala Harris was ahead of Trump in Iowa by 3 percent.

President Trump handily won Iowa in 2016 and 2020 so the poll created shockwaves.

“Likely voters in Iowa were asked: “If the general election were held today and the candidates for president were Kamala Harris for the Democrats, Donald Trump for the Republicans, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for We the People and Chase Oliver for the Libertarians, for whom would you vote? If you already voted, for whom did you vote?”” The Des Moines Register reported.

“Likely Iowa voters in the 2024 general election have been polled four times since March 2024 about the presidential candidate they would vote for at the time. In October 2024, 47% say they would vote for or already have voted for Kamala Harris and 44% for Donald Trump,” The Des Moines Register reported.

The Selzer poll released this weekend created a firestorm.

President Trump blasted the Selzer poll on Truth Social.

“No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, except for one heavily skewed toward the Democrats by a Trump hater who called it totally wrong the last time, have me up, BY A LOT. I LOVE THE FARMERS, AND THEY LOVE ME. THE JUST OUT EMERSON POLL HAS ME UP 10 POINTS IN IOWA. THANK YOU!” Trump said on Sunday.

Mark Halperin asked Ann Selzer to respond to criticism of her Iowa poll and she got confused over what the “R” and “D” letters refer to in the polling cross tabs.

Truly unbelievable.

