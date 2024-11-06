‘WORLD IN SHOCK’: Leftist Drudge Report Mourns Trump’s Stunning Victory

The Drudge Report has bet against Donald Trump and lost.

Having once been the most influential conservative media website in America, the website appears to have conceded that Trump is heading toward an extraordinary victory.

The lead headline links to an article from The Associated Press, which does not state that Trump has won the election but admitted that he had weakened the Democratic coalition.

It stated:

Even with the outcome uncertain Tuesday night, the 2024 presidential election already has exposed the depths of a fractured nation as the candidates navigated political shifts based on class, race and age under the near-constant threat of misinformation and violence. Early data suggests that Republican Donald Trump may benefit from some of the shifts more than Democrat Kamala Harris. And the Republican former president may have also benefited from frustrated voters’ focus on the economy.

Whlie the website has lost a huge amount of relevance since it betrayed its conservative readership several years ago, the stark headline underlines the devastation felt by the Democratic Party and liberal America at Trump’s return to power.

The site stopped linking to The Gateway Pundit and several other conservative websites in the wake of the 2020 election and replaced them with links to mainstream media such as CNN and The New York Times. Its traffic has since collapsed as a result.

There has long been speculation that the site's reclusive owner, Matt Drudge, had secretly sold the website, although such claims have never been corroborated.

Commenting on its decline last year, Trump said that the site had fallen apart because of its obsession with attacking his candidacy.

"Something happened, but when Drudge went anti-Trump, the site fell apart, very much like Ron DeSanctus," Trump wrote at the time.

"It happened instantly, without notice, but I believe I know the reason why. Drudge had a big moment, but now it’s gone—Never to resurface again. It is totally irrelevant! That often happens when people cover “TRUMP” unfairly. I love it!"