WONDERFUL NEWS! President Trump Chooses His Personal Attorney John Sauer to Serve as Solicitor General

On Thursday President Donald Trump chose his personal lawyer John Sauer as Solicitor General of the United States.

Attorney John Sauer was Donald Trump’s personal attorney who recently was victorious in the US Supreme Court representing Trump on presidential immunity.

President Trump posted the announcement on Thursday on Truth Social.

In July, the Supreme Court backed John Sauer and ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Trump’s lawyers, including John Sauer, argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in last month’s filing, according to CBS News. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

John Sauer is also an expert on government censorship and led the Missouri vs. Biden lawsuit investigation, the most important free speech case in a generation.

It was Sauer and his team that discovered the layers upon layers of government operatives and departments working with social media giants to censor and silence conservative voices and independent media outlets.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft was (and is) the lead plaintiff in this case that Sauer brought to the Supreme Court; the states of Missouri and Louisiana argued the case before the Supreme Court in March. The case is ongoing after an initial disappointing ruling.

Recently, the trial court issued a new order in the case after an appeal to the Supreme Court was successful for the Biden administration, which sought to undo a preliminary injunction that would have stopped the censorship regime.

The trial court is ordering the two sides to conduct “jurisdictional discovery” so that it can prove one issue critical to the case moving forward: whether the Plaintiffs on the side of free speech have enough legal ‘standing’ to move forward. What this means is that the parties are now going to fight about whether the specific Plaintiffs in the case can prove that they were specifically harmed.

The Gateway Pundit was able to produce numerous harmful events that was caused by the government’s censorship apparatus.

We hope to hear more when President Trump takes office in January.

On a personal note, the author of this report considers John Sauer an incredibly gifted individual. John is also a kind and moral man. It was a pleasure to work with John over the years. He truly wants what is best for the country. The Gateway Pundit family wishes him well.