Woman-Beater Doug Emhoff Tells Tall-Tale About How an 18-Year-Old Man Left Trump for Kamala – Elon Musk Gets Last Laugh

by

Noted woman-beater Doug Emhoff joined MSNBC on Sunday morning to discuss the latest developments on the campaign trail.

During his fluff interview, Emhoff told the tall tale about how an 18-year-old left Trump for Kamala once he stopped watching podcasts and UFC and listened to a Kamala speech.

The word salad she was serving must have been particularly mesmerizing that day.

Johnny Maga reported:

Elon Musk scored the last laugh on this tall tale.

Elon Musk: I’m pretty sure that never happened even once.

