WINNING: Voters Oust Soros-Backed Alameda County DA Pamela Price in Recall

Voters ousted Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in a recall on Monday, the AP reported.

There was a rightward shift in California in 2024 with 40% of the voters in the Golden State voting for President Trump.

Proposition 36 passed in California in a landslide 71% to 21%.

California voters overwhelmingly voted to increase penalties for theft and drug trafficking after a record number of brick and mortar retailers closed down due to smash-and-grab robberies.

Frustrated Oaklanders lashed out at embattled Alameda County DA Pamela Price over a surge in crime last year.

Pamela Price faced a recall after being in office for just six months.

Price faced intense backlash after she opted to remove a special circumstances charge from a case involving gang members who murdered toddler Jasper Wu.

Home invasion robberies and violent crime are up nearly 10% over the past year because of Pamela Price’s soft-on-crime policies.

Oakland residents packed the house at a public safety meeting last year to air their grievances over the surge in crime.

Pamela Price remained defiant at the meeting last year.

“All counties across the state have been asked to decriminalize young people, and so our county has adopted that as a policy,” Pamela Price told the attendees.

