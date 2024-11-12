WINNING: Voters Oust Soros-Backed Alameda County DA Pamela Price in Recall

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price had her work laptop stolen in Oakland, California, after leaving it in her unattended vehicle. (@DionLimTV / X)

Voters ousted Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in a recall on Monday, the AP reported.

There was a rightward shift in California in 2024 with 40% of the voters in the Golden State voting for President Trump.

Proposition 36 passed in California in a landslide 71% to 21%.

California voters overwhelmingly voted to increase penalties for theft and drug trafficking after a record number of brick and mortar retailers closed down due to smash-and-grab robberies.

California shifts red during Trump 2024 landslide

Frustrated Oaklanders lashed out at embattled Alameda County DA Pamela Price over a surge in crime last year.

Pamela Price faced a recall after being in office for just six months.

Price faced intense backlash after she opted to remove a special circumstances charge from a case involving gang members who murdered toddler Jasper Wu.

Home invasion robberies and violent crime are up nearly 10% over the past year because of Pamela Price’s soft-on-crime policies.

Oakland residents packed the house at a public safety meeting last year to air their grievances over the surge in crime.

Pamela Price remained defiant at the meeting last year.

“All counties across the state have been asked to decriminalize young people, and so our county has adopted that as a policy,” Pamela Price told the attendees.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

