Wicked FEMA Supervisor Who Ordered Staff to Avoid Homes with Trump Flags Is Relieved of Duty – FEMA Needs to Explain How This Was Allowed to Happen!

FEMA official Marn'i Washington ordered her staff to avoid assisting homes with Trump flags in their yards following the aftermath of a recent hurricane in Florida.

A whistleblower came forward with text messages revealing FEMA official Marn’i Washington ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

According to internal messages obtained by The Daily Wire, FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters in need of help in the aftermath of the most recent hurricanes that passed through the Southeast.

“Whistleblowers say that relief workers were told it was “best practice” to pass over houses “advertising Trump.”” The Daily Wire reported.

The workers would enter into the system that they made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: “Trump sign, no contact per leadership”

Marn’i’s staff at FEMA complied and skipped over at least 20 homes of suffering Americans.

Washington was removed from her role at FEMA.

Washington was removed from her role at FEMA.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again. The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident,” the spokesperson said to CNN.