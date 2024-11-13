Who Are the 13 Republicans Who Voted for Rick Scott? And the 38 Who Didn’t? We Have an Idea – It Is Likely the Full List Will be Released Publicly Soon

On Sunday night, the alleged whip-count memo was leaked by a GOP Senate source for the upcoming leadership vote that took place Wednesday morning.

Benny Johnson posted the memo.

Since the memo was posted there was NO pushback from sitting Republican Senators.

The whip-count for GOP Majority leader broke down like this:

Texas RINO John Cornyn – 18 votes

Florida Senator Rick Scott – 11 votes

South Dakota Senator John Thune – 24 votes

Elon Musk published an online poll on X asking readers who they wanted for GOP Majority leader.

Here are his results. Over a million people responded and 66% wanted MAGA Senator Rick Scott as GOP Senate Majority leader.

Rick Scott is CLEARLY the favorite with Republican voters.

In the whip-count vote these senators voted for Rick Scott:

Sen. Bill Hagerty (TN) – Rick Scott

Sen. Ron Johnson (WI) – Rick Scott

Sen. Mike Lee (UT) – Rick Scott

Sen. Marshall (KS) – Rick Scott

Sen. Moreno (OH) – Rick Scott

Sen. Rand Paul (KY) – Rick Scott

Sen. Marco Rubio (FL) – Rick Scott

Sen. Eric Schmitt (MO) – Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott (FL) – Rick Scott

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) – Rick Scott

Sen. JD Vance (OH) – Rick Scott

That’s 11 Senators who were supporting Rick Scott on Sunday night.

Since then these two Republican senators announced that they would vote for Rick Scott.

Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) – Rick Scott

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) – Rick Scott

That makes 13 members.

On Wednesday Chad Pergram from FOX News posted the results from the first round of voting. Rick Scott was defeated by the two pompous RINOs.

From Colleague Ryan Schmelz:

Thune – 23

Cornyn – 15

Thune – 23

Cornyn – 15

Scott – 13

After the vote on Wednesday, Amy Kremer posted this list of the Republican Senators who voted for Rick Scott.

Marsha Blackburn

Ted Cruz

Bill Hagerty

Ron Johnson

Mike Lee

Cynthia Lummis

Rand Paul

Marco Rubio

Eric Schmitt

Rick Scott

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Tommy Tuberville

JD Vance

This list is similar to the list of Senators who were listed as Rick Scott supporters with the exception of Senator Marshall from Kansas and Senator-elect Moreno from Ohio.

And Cynthia Lummis and Cindy Hyde-Smith were added to the list.

After the vote today The Gateway Pundit spoke with a trusted source who told us that a list will likely be released publicly.

We will update our report when we hear more!