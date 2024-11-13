Who Are the 13 Republicans Who Voted for Rick Scott? And the 38 Who Didn’t? We Have an Idea – It Is Likely the Full List Will be Released Publicly Soon

by
John Thune, Rick Scott, and John Cornyn

On Sunday night, the alleged whip-count memo was leaked by a GOP Senate source for the upcoming leadership vote that took place Wednesday morning.

Benny Johnson posted the memo.

Since the memo was posted there was NO pushback from sitting Republican Senators.

The whip-count for GOP Majority leader broke down like this:

Texas RINO John Cornyn – 18 votes
Florida Senator Rick Scott – 11 votes
South Dakota Senator John Thune – 24 votes

Elon Musk published an online poll on X asking readers who they wanted for GOP Majority leader.

Here are his results. Over a million people responded and 66% wanted MAGA Senator Rick Scott as GOP Senate Majority leader.

Rick Scott is CLEARLY the favorite with Republican voters.

In the whip-count vote these senators voted for Rick Scott:

Sen. Bill Hagerty (TN) – Rick Scott
Sen. Ron Johnson (WI) – Rick Scott
Sen. Mike Lee (UT) – Rick Scott
Sen. Marshall (KS) – Rick Scott
Sen. Moreno (OH) – Rick Scott
Sen. Rand Paul (KY) – Rick Scott
Sen. Marco Rubio (FL) – Rick Scott
Sen. Eric Schmitt (MO) – Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott (FL) – Rick Scott
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) – Rick Scott
Sen. JD Vance (OH) – Rick Scott

That’s 11 Senators who were supporting Rick Scott on Sunday night.

Since then these two Republican senators announced that they would vote for Rick Scott.

Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) – Rick Scott
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) – Rick Scott

That makes 13 members.

On Wednesday Chad Pergram from FOX News posted the results from the first round of voting. Rick Scott was defeated by the two pompous RINOs.

After the vote on Wednesday, Amy Kremer posted this list of the Republican Senators who voted for Rick Scott.

Marsha Blackburn
Ted Cruz
Bill Hagerty
Ron Johnson
Mike Lee
Cynthia Lummis
Rand Paul
Marco Rubio
Eric Schmitt
Rick Scott
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Tommy Tuberville
JD Vance

This list is similar to the list of Senators who were listed as Rick Scott supporters with the exception of Senator Marshall from Kansas and Senator-elect Moreno from Ohio.

And Cynthia Lummis and Cindy Hyde-Smith were added to the list.

Trending: BREAKING: President Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense in Shock Move

After the vote today The Gateway Pundit spoke with a trusted source who told us that a list will likely be released publicly.

We will update our report when we hear more!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.