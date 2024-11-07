WAYNE ROOT: You Want to Know How President Trump Beat the Odds Again? Here is Exhibit A: The Remarkable Last Days of Melinda Miller.

By Wayne Allyn Root

I have always understood strong women…and the remarkable power of the human mind- even in the last hours of life. Because of my mom, Stella Root. My mom’s story is one of a kind. She died as my hero.

But I’ve finally found a story that matches my mom’s willpower. My new hero is Melinda Miller.

First, my mom’s story. Stella Root was dying of cancer in New York. She was in her last days. My dad had died of cancer only 28 days before. I lived 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles. I visited as often as I could at the end of my mom’s life. I flew back and forth four times in the last month of mom’s life.

No sooner had I arrived back in LA from that fourth trip, the phone rang. It was her cancer doctor. He told me, “I’ve got bad news Wayne. Your mom is, for all intents and purposes, dead. Her brain stopped functioning. We took her off life support. Her heart will stop in a few minutes. She’s gone. I’m sorry. I know you just got home. So, please don’t rush back. I don’t want any more tragedies in your family. She’s gone. Take your time, get some rest. Take care of yourself. Your sister will arrange everything. You can come back in a few days.”

Then he handed the phone to my sister Lori. Lori waited until the doctor walked away, then she whispered, “Don’t listen to the doctor Wayne. Rush home. Mom’s heart is still beating. She is alive. She won’t die until you get here. Get home fast!”

I rushed out of the house and caught the red eye. By the time I flew 3,000 miles back to New York, and caught a taxi from the airport, and fought morning traffic in New York City, and arrived at the hospital…it took about 12 hours.

My sister had held my mom’s hand all night, saying, “Don’t die. Wayne is on the way. You have to wait for Wayne.”

I raced into the room and my mom was still alive. Her heart monitor was still beeping. I hugged her lifeless body in her bed. I told her, “I love you mom. Thank you for staying alive until I got here. You’re amazing. But now it’s time to go. You’ve fought so hard. Go to heaven. God is waiting for you. I give you permission. You can let go.”

And just like that…within seconds the beeping stopped. She was gone.

She lived through the night waiting for me- even though the doctor said she was brain dead and her life support had been disconnected. Science says this story is impossible. But somehow, my mom’s heart kept beating. Brain dead, or not, she knew I was on the way. And she would not die until I got there.

That’s a strong woman.

That’s also proof of the power of willpower, what I call “the power of relentless.” Most importantly, that’s proof of the power of the heart. If your heart is strong, it doesn’t even matter if your brain is dead. Heart is everything.

That day Stella Root became my hero.

Fast forward to today. Melinda Miller’s story reminds me so much of my mom’s story. Melinda is my new hero.

Doug Miller has been my best friend and business mentor for 40 years. Doug’s wife is Melinda. Our friend Melinda died last night. She was a Texas lady who loved and supported President Trump with such passion and enthusiasm. She was MAGA through and through- in every bone and organ of her body.

But especially in her heart.

Melinda was dying of stage 4 cancer for two years now. But she kept hanging on. She should have been dead many times. Doctors told Doug “the end is near. She could pass any day.” This went on for months. Finally, Melinda stopped eating. She entered home hospice care.

But Melinda would not die. She had to live to see President Trump elected. She had to cast one more vote for Trump. She hung on all summer- in terrible pain. Melinda suffered badly. But she would not die.

Somehow, Melinda made it to the first day of early voting in Texas. She was still lucid enough that day to fill out her ballot. Doug made sure to mail it that day. She had done it.

Melinda Miller lived long enough to cast her vote for President Donald J. Trump.

After signing her ballot, Melinda fell asleep. That was the last time she was lucid. Doug figured she’d pass any minute after that. But once again, she hung on.

She lived for two more weeks. She wanted to live to see Trump win the election. Day after day passed- with Melinda at death’s door. She was for the most part asleep and incoherent on painkillers.

But on Election Night, she was still alive. Barely, but her heart was still beating. When President Trump was declared the winner in the middle of the night, Doug hugged Melinda and told her the great news. She opened her eyes and smiled. Then she quickly lost consciousness.

Melinda died this morning. She hung on just long enough to vote for President Trump and then another two weeks to see him elected. And then she let go.

I know she is in heaven now…looking down with a big smile…knowing Trump won and she got to vote for him one more time- as the last act of her life.

If liberals want to know how and why Trump won against all odds again…

I submit Melinda Miller as Exhibit A.

Melinda’s last days are proof of the faith, passion and loyalty Trump’s supporters have for the man. Like Melinda, all of us would walk over hot coals, or broken glass, to support Trump, to vote for Trump, to defend Trump.

We would do anything to see our hero back in the White House, to save America, to protect America, to make America great again.

Good luck Democrats. No one can defeat that kind of passion and loyalty.

God bless Lilly Miller- and the millions of American patriots like her. God bless Trump. And God bless America.

P.S. WE WON!

