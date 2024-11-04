WAYNE ROOT: Trump is About to Win a Reagan-Carter-Like Electoral Landslide. Here is Evidence the Polls That Came out This Weekend Were Fake News and Election Interference

By Wayne Allyn Root

I smelled a rat. A big fat Iowa liberal rat with a fake poll in the Iowa newspaper.

Then I sniffed out another false, or fake poll in Midwest swing states.

My gut has been proven correct by one of America’s most accurate pollsters.

We have two big fat rats putting out Soviet-level propaganda to try to save Kamala’s sinking ship and convince demoralized Democrat voters to come out on Tuesday for the most unlikeable, unpopular, unelectable, incompetent, lazy and radical communist candidate in the history of U.S. politics.

There are no coincidences in life.

Trump is clearly (based on every bit of recent data- from both polling and early voting trends) pulling away for what I’ve predicted on the record for weeks now- a repeat of the 1980 Reagan-Carter electoral landslide.

But just as all the momentum had swung to Trump…and we witnessed the early voting results with Democrat vote totals falling off a cliff…while Trump voters have come out in record numbers…right in the middle of all that positive news for Trump…suddenly a couple of polls pop up that suggest all momentum has switched to Kamala.

Based on what exactly? No one can say. It must be based on a comedian’s joke about Puerto Rico. Of course. That must be it. Now I get it. No one cares that America is a mess, and inflation is raging, and millions of criminals and terrorists are invading our country. A joke by an “insult comedian” has changed the entire election.

We know we’ve been gaslighted for many years now by the media. The fake news media had to take one more swing. They had to try to change the narrative, or demoralized Democrats would fail to show up on Tuesday.

You know, “NATIONAL TRASH DAY.”

So, out came the fake polls. Let’s start with the biggest rat of all. The Iowa newspaper poll. Keep in mind this is my opinion. I believe this poll stinks like rotting garbage. It smells like my 100-pound dog Bubba’s poop. It’s pure fantasy, mixed with what appears to be intentionally false data. Again, just my opinion.

Yet it instantly became the biggest news story of the weekend. Media across America released headlines about the “reliable” Iowa newspaper poll showing Kamala up 3 points in conservative Iowa.

No one in the media thought to question the methodology of this poll. And the same media conveniently forgot to report the Emerson poll for Iowa released on the very same day, showing Trump up by a landslide 10.5 points.

Something smells rotten in Iowa.

So, I turned to one of the most credible pollsters in America, Patrick Basham of the Democracy Institute to analyze the Iowa newspaper poll. Guess what he found?

Back in 2020 Trump won Iowa by +8. Political party registration was GOP +1 in Iowa at that time. Trump overperformed by a mile over party registration.

Today in 2024 Iowa’s party registration is GOP +8. Which suggests Trump is about to win Iowa much bigger than his 8-pont victory in 2020.

Yet when pollster Basham analyzed this Iowa newspaper poll, he found it was based on flawed methodology claiming Iowa is trending 11 points towards Democrats since 2020. That’s absurd, ridiculous and clearly false data. They claim men, and suburban voters, and rural voters in Iowa are all trending towards Democrats since 2020 in Iowa.

Even though party registration has gone from +1 to +8 for Republicans!

I’ll let you decide. But my opinion is…this poll is not only absurd, ridiculous and pure liberal fantasy, but it sure looks like intentional election interference. Democrats needed to change the positive news, polling and momentum for Trump. So, they trotted out this fake poll…and then promoted it in the media all weekend long. Just my opinion.

One more thing. We all know voters everywhere care about three issues above all else- inflation, the economy and the open border. This poll claims the two most important issues in Iowa are democracy and abortion. I’m laughing out loud.

Next, let’s look at the Marist polls who claim Kamala is suddenly leading in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Even while the data from the most accurate pollsters in America – Rasmussen, Democracy and Atlas- all agree on a 3-point Trump popular vote victory and a possible swing state sweep, leading to an electoral landslide.

What did Marist base this sudden “Kamala surge” on? Again, I turned to the expertise of Patrick Basham.

Basham studied Marist’s methodology and found glaring problems with these biased polls. First, it turns out Marist’s polls are based on online panels- which are cheaper to conduct, but completely unreliable.

But forget that little problem. It turns out Marist not only under-sampled Republicans in each state, but based his polls on white voters and white men both moving dramatically towards Democrats since 2020. Really? Funny, but I’ve never met any of these white men.

Marist claims Trump is down 9 points with white men in Pennsylvania since 2020. If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge to sell you in Las Vegas- over the Atlantic Ocean!

It’s all fantasy, or pure fraud, or a mix of both. In my opinion, this is all intentional election interference.

But wait, there’s more. The latest NBC poll has Trump winning by +1 nationally. Fantastic. Except once again, pollster Patrick Basham informs me that NBC bases their poll on a Democrat +6 lead in voter ID. Which is pure fantasy. In 2020 it was Dems +1. So, NBC is off by 5 points. That would make Trump up by +6 nationally. But that was 2020 election number. There has been a dramatic change that pollsters aren’t taking into account. The latest Gallop voter ID poll shows the GOP has +7 edge for first time in history. That would put Trump up by double digits (maybe as high as +14). But figure Democrats cheat at least 10 points. That’s why my prediction is a Trump +2 popular vote victory, with an electoral landslide.

But wait, there’s more. The latest NY Times/Siena poll just came out on Sunday. More fake polling. They show Trump losing most swing states. But it’s also based on a dramatic oversampling of Democrats. In Georgia the GOP is +4. This poll uses Dems +1. They make the same miscalculation (I would argue intentional) in every state. Change the figures to the correct registration edge and Trump wins every swing state. It’s all in the numbers.

My closing message to Trump voters…

Have no fear. Nothing has changed. What you heard this weekend is all gaslighting, mixed with Soviet-era levels of manipulation and propaganda. Actually I believe it’s the definition of “election interference.”

We have all the momentum.

President Trump is about to win this election and most (or all) swing states. And…he certainly isn’t losing Iowa. Wanna bet?

P.S. Thank you Patrick Basham for your honesty, analysis, expertise and deep dive into these polls.

