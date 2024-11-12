WAYNE ROOT: President Trump Was Elected in a Landslide to “Build the Wall & Deport Them All.” Here are 4 Powerful Ideas to Supercharge Your Job.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Christmas has come early- if you support President Trump and you want to “build the wall and deport them all.” It’s raining border security right now.

Trump is promising to deport all 20+ million illegal invaders- no matter the cost. He will reinstate “Stay in Mexico.” He is promising to end “Birthright Citizenship” on day one. And he has named Thomas Homan as the border czar. #BOOM

Thank you, President Trump. God bless you. If you want to secure the border, protect our sovereignty, and make America great again…

We just hit the lottery!

But I have 4 powerful ideas for President Trump that can greatly enhance, empower and supercharge the incredible plan to make America safe again.

First, on day one (January 20, 2025) President Trump should fire 80,000+ new IRS agents, kill the $80+ billion in new funding for the IRS, and use the money to hire 80,000+ new ICE and border patrol agents.

Now THAT sets the tone for the next four years.

Second, I know President Trump wants to deport 20+ million illegals. I do too. I love the plan. I support the plan. But in reality, it will take many years to find and roundup 20+ million illegal foreign invaders, and the plan will be under constant attack by radical communist traitor federal judges appointed by Obama, Biden and Clinton.

So, let’s do it. Fight, Fight, Fight for it 24/7. But…

At the same time, announce on your first day as president, “All forms of welfare are now banned for illegal aliens.” End of story. No more welfare.

I believe a huge majority of illegals came here to collect free money. Cut it off. Adios. No more handouts. No more welfare, food stamps, free healthcare, Medicaid, visa cards, free housing, aid to dependent children, free phones, free legal, etc.

Guess what happens next…

Millions of these foreign invader freeloaders will self-deport. Without welfare and a thousand other government handouts, they will all go home. Thereby costing us nothing to deport. Zero. Zip. Nada.

No cost to ICE, or border patrol, or Homeland Security, or police, or even prisons and courts. We’ll save hundreds of billions of dollars. And it will happen much faster. And no federal judge can stop them from self-deporting.

Most importantly, that frees up ICE to go after the few million stragglers and serious felons who refuse to leave.

“Banning welfare for illegals” should go hand-in-hand with the plan to deport 20+ million illegal invaders.

Third, every liberal Governor and Mayor in deep blue states and cities is now promising to protect illegals in their state or city. No problem. First, cut off all their federal funding. Next, send FBI and ICE SWAT teams to immediately arrest them. As soon as one Democrat politician is arrested at 6 AM by a heavily-armed SWAT team, and is perp-walked in handcuffs and leg irons in front of media cameras, and charged with treason, I’m betting most of the rest will fall in line.

If they don’t, arrest the next man up. Until there are no more Democrat politicians.

Here is the fourth and final idea for President Trump to stop the illegal invasion….

President Trump, you’re meeting on Wednesday with President Biden at the White House. This is a perfect opportunity! Here is what you should announce at a press conference before your meeting…

I am publicly demanding today that President Biden, border czar Kamala Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas secure and seal the border effective immediately…and for the next 2 ½ months until I become President.

I suspect they are very likely planning to open the border like never before over the next 2 ½ months until I am sworn in as the 47Th President of the United States, to damage my presidency from day one. I suspect they desire to leave me with millions of new illegal aliens (on top of the millions they already let in); a national catastrophe of epic proportions; and the worst humanitarian crisis in America’s history.

If that’s your goal, if that’s what you’re planning, hear my words. You have a choice. You can secure and seal the border today and then on January 20th you can walk away as free men and women.

Or you can destroy your lives by plotting against me. Because if you leave that border open for the next 2 ½ months, to accelerate this crisis and leave me with a nightmare on my hands, I will hold all of you liable and personally responsible for every murder, rape, assault, terror attack and fentanyl death. And on my first day in office, I will charge all of you with violating the US Constitution, dereliction of duty and treason.

So, you decide if your hate for me is stronger than your love of country, and your own self-interest. The choice is yours.

President Trump, please add those four ideas to your open border “bucket list.”

MAGA. And God Bless America.