WATCH: Whoopie Goldberg Blames Inflation on Grocery Store Owners, Calls Them “Pigs” – National Grocers Association Fires Off Letter to Show’s Executive Producer

Whoopie Goldberg, in a Thursday episode of ABC’s ‘The View,’ tried to claim that inflation at the grocery store was not caused by Joe Biden but the greedy “pigs” who own the grocery stores, prompting outrage from labor groups and grocers.

“Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs,” Whoopie declared.

Their token “Republican,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, agreed, adding, “But no one articulated that.”

Whoopie continued, “Well, that’s what I’m saying, is that let’s talk about the reasons why stuff—gas is high, not because the Bidens didn’t try to help, but because the folks who control that decided ‘I want mo’ money!’”

Via Media Research Center News Busters:

According to The New York Post, National Grocers Association (NGA) Chief Greg Ferra responded to Whoopie’s comments villainizing grocery store owners in a letter to ‘The View’ executive producer Brian Teta. “We are deeply troubled by these remarks … referring to people who own grocery stores as ‘pigs,’” the letter reads.

The organization represents “independent community grocers located in every congressional district across the country, and the wholesalers that service them,” according to its website.

The NGA also cited grocery stores’ “razor-thin” profit margins of one to two percent and “violent” crimes committed against employees as a result of Rhetoric like Whoopie’s.

“Statements that falsely depict grocers as ‘gouging’ not only exacerbate these tensions but also risk further harm to these frontline workers who have continued to serve the public through challenging times,” Ferra continued in his letter, crediting food inflation to “broader economic issues” and rising labor costs.

Another grocery store owner and co-president of Associated Supermarket Group, Zulema Wiscovitch, told The Post that they are “totally outraged” by Whoopie’s lies and said she is inciting “hate” against grocery store owners and employees.

“It shows a lack of understanding of what’s going on with the economy,” Wiscovitch added, calling Whoopie’s smear on grocers “totally unacceptable.”