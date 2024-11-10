WATCH: Ohio High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Filming Social Media Video on School Property, Warning of “Grave Danger” for Non-Whites and Calling Trump An “Orange Bag of Vomit”

Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio, announced on Friday that a teacher was placed on leave “pending an investigation into social media videos/posts that allegedly were filmed on school property (potentially on the district’s network and device),” according to a statement.

One of the social media posts in question, according to a source, shows a disturbed woman claiming “there are lots and lots of people out there who are in grave danger,” and that Democrats who are afraid to say they voted blue, apparently white people, have the “luxury” that their “skin doesn’t indicate” who they supported.

“See, I believe the orange bag of vomit at his word. I believe it,” the woman continues. “So, if you are a man who voted blue, please tell us, so that we know who is safe, okay?”

She then seems to threaten men who voted for Trump, stating, “The same people who say not all men—we need to figure out which ones you are. That’s what we do. That’s what we need.”

Watch the full video below.

Press release from Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio:

THS Teacher Placed on Administrative Leave Pending Investigation: Talawanda School District placed a high school teacher on paid administrative leave this morning pending an investigation into social media videos/posts that allegedly were filmed on school property (potentially on the district’s network and device). The district has received many reports and concerns regarding this issue. The Superintendent’s office, Human Resources, and the THS Administration are taking parent and community concerns very seriously in regard to this matter. The district will not be able to comment further during the investigation process. Thank you for your patience and understanding while the school district navigates this process as outlined in the state and district’s procedures and policies.

The school did not provide the name of the teacher, but a source in Ohio provided The Gateway Pundit with a screen recording of a Facebook post they said is the teacher who was placed on leave.

As seen in the clip below, the video was posted in the “Talawanda outlying areas” Facebook group. The private group is described in the about section as “a place to talk and share and discuss parental and community concerns over our Talawanda School district,” where Talawanda High School is located.

A comment on the video also reads, “So this is what we’re doing on school property??”

WATCH: