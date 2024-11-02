WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Salem, Virginia – Begins at 4:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Salem, Virginia.
Trump is set to take the stage at 4:00 pm ET.
He will be joined by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate candidate Hung Cao.
People began arriving at the venue hours before the rally is set to begin.
Salem Virginia Trump Rally!! #MAGA2024 @cassiecass8787 pic.twitter.com/tEObI9dFNy
— Cass (@cassiecass8787) November 2, 2024
Currently at Salem, Virginia rally! #VAinPLAY pic.twitter.com/57Sz9CQlsH
— ❤️AmandaAmericana (@Amanda7255thAve) November 2, 2024
Already a big line waiting for Trump in Gastonia. Pretty cool picture! Excited to see 45|47 pic.twitter.com/7pZjBzP7Et
— + JM + (@RZNKING17) November 2, 2024
Trump Rally. Sold out in Salem, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/0zMW0CbUxW
— David Bell (@DavidCMBell) November 2, 2024
