WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Salem, Virginia – Begins at 4:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Salem, Virginia.

Trump is set to take the stage at 4:00 pm ET.

He will be joined by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate candidate Hung Cao. 

People began arriving at the venue hours before the rally is set to begin.

