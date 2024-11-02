WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Salem, Virginia – Begins at 4:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Salem, Virginia.

Trump is set to take the stage at 4:00 pm ET.

He will be joined by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate candidate Hung Cao.

People began arriving at the venue hours before the rally is set to begin.

Already a big line waiting for Trump in Gastonia. Pretty cool picture! Excited to see 45|47 pic.twitter.com/7pZjBzP7Et — + JM + (@RZNKING17) November 2, 2024

Trump Rally. Sold out in Salem, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/0zMW0CbUxW — David Bell (@DavidCMBell) November 2, 2024

