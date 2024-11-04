WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Reading, Pennsylvania in Final Sprint to Election Day – Set to Begin at 2 PM ET

by

President Trump is holding four rallies on Monday on Election Eve.

Following his stop in Raleigh, he will visit Reading, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and finish the night in Grand Rapids Michigan.

JD Vance also has a packed day.

Vance will be in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 9:30 AM, Flint, Michigan at 1:15 PM, Atlanta, Georgia, at 5 PM and will close the day in Newton, Pennsylvania at 8:30 PM ET.

Supporters lined up hours before Trump arrived to his rally in Reading.

Some Trump supporters in Reading camped out overnight for the Election Eve rally!

