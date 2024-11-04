WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Reading, Pennsylvania in Final Sprint to Election Day – Set to Begin at 2 PM ET

President Trump is holding four rallies on Monday on Election Eve.

Following his stop in Raleigh, he will visit Reading, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and finish the night in Grand Rapids Michigan.

JD Vance also has a packed day.

Vance will be in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 9:30 AM, Flint, Michigan at 1:15 PM, Atlanta, Georgia, at 5 PM and will close the day in Newton, Pennsylvania at 8:30 PM ET.

Supporters lined up hours before Trump arrived to his rally in Reading.

THOUSANDS of Patriots are lined up to hear President Trump speak…he does start for another 4 hours Reading, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/eBRnh2DIC2 — LOGAN DUBIL (@thelogandubil) November 4, 2024

Some Trump supporters in Reading camped out overnight for the Election Eve rally!

Some Patriots camped out overnight to get a good spot in line for the Reading, Pennsylvania Trump rally pic.twitter.com/IjJxzx1ICe — Julia (@Jules31415) November 4, 2024

Watch live via RSBN: