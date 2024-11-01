WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Begins at 8:00 ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is set to take the stage at 8:00 pm ET.

Supporters began lining up hours before the doors were scheduled to open.

#BREAKING: A crowd is beginning to gather in downtown #Milwaukee for President Trump’s rally We will be on the ground for the historic rally. pic.twitter.com/v0FNXWuls0 — Liberty Watch (@LibertyWatchHQ) November 1, 2024

Some attendees even began camping overnight on Thursday.

I’m here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the night before where President Trump will he speaking around 7pm Friday night at the Fiserv Forum downtown. About 25 people camping out all night to be first in line, they expect 10-20 thousand to attend, pic.twitter.com/oP9JSzQJi1 — Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) November 1, 2024

The atmosphere of joy can be seen in a giant tailgate ahead of the rally.

Giant tailgate in Milwaukee ahead of the Trump rally. We are SO back #MAGA pic.twitter.com/phxur99ZFe — Rusty Shackleford (@mrgribble7222) November 1, 2024

Although Milwaukee is a Democrat stronghold, the surrounding suburbs are critical to Trump winning Wisconsin.

In 2016 he captured suburban votes and won the state. In 2020, votes from those key areas dropped while votes coming from Milwaukee surged, leading to a Biden victory in the state. Biden’s victory, however, was narrow, winning the state by only 0.63%.