WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Begins at 8:00 ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is set to take the stage at 8:00 pm ET.

Supporters began lining up hours before the doors were scheduled to open.

Some attendees even began camping overnight on Thursday.

The atmosphere of joy can be seen in a giant tailgate ahead of the rally.

Although Milwaukee is a Democrat stronghold, the surrounding suburbs are critical to Trump winning Wisconsin.

In 2016 he captured suburban votes and won the state.  In 2020, votes from those key areas dropped while votes coming from Milwaukee surged, leading to a Biden victory in the state.  Biden’s victory, however, was narrow, winning the state by only 0.63%.

Margaret Flavin

