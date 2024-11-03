WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Macon, Georgia- Begins at 6:30 ET

by

President Donald Trump will hold his third rally of the day in Macon, Georgia.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 PM ET.

Crowds arrived early to attend his final scheduled campaign stop in the Peach State.

On Monday, Trump has four rallies scheduled.  He will start the day in North Carolina, he will make two stops in Pennsylvania, and close the night in Michigan.

 

Thanks for sharing!
