WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Macon, Georgia- Begins at 6:30 ET

President Donald Trump will hold his third rally of the day in Macon, Georgia.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 PM ET.

Crowds arrived early to attend his final scheduled campaign stop in the Peach State.

Macon, GA A look at the crowd assembling for Trump’s final Georgia event of the 2024 campaign. He’s holding rallies in Pennsylvania and North Carolina today before ending the night here. pic.twitter.com/ovSbyYpOtB — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 3, 2024

Take a look at this!!

Macon, GA is about to go OFF! @RealAmVoice @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/K4by04KxGc — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) November 3, 2024

NEW: Looks like Trump is going to have a very large crowd here in Macon, GA tonight. This is the line that’s developing ahead of his rally here later tonight, which will be his last stop of the day after rallies in PA & NC. Line stretches out of view up the street. Big venue. pic.twitter.com/aWm53j9but — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 3, 2024

Watch on Rumble:

Watch on YouTube:

On Monday, Trump has four rallies scheduled. He will start the day in North Carolina, he will make two stops in Pennsylvania, and close the night in Michigan.