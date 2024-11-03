WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania- Begins at 10:00 AM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Sunday in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump is set to take the stage at 10:00 AM ET.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST.

The choice could not be clearer for Pennsylvanians: President Donald J. Trump stands for America First policies while Kamala Harris represents incompetence and dangerously liberal policies that are devastating Pennsylvania families. Inflation is suffocating the Keystone State at a brutal 19.2 percent, slashing over $1,000 a month from the average Pennsylvania family’s budget. Under Harris’ failed leadership, Pennsylvanians saw record high gas prices that still remain higher compared to when she entered office.

Harris insists the Biden administration is “helping more people buy a home,” but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Since she’s been in office, the median home price in Pennsylvania has skyrocketed over 25 percent, from around $215,845 in 2021to a crippling $270,780 in July 2024. Thanks to Harris, the average 30-year mortgage rate has more than doubled—from a reasonable 2.77 percent to a devastating 7.22 percent.

This is the disastrous path Harris and Biden have paved for Pennsylvania, and President Trump is the only one who can fix it. Pennsylvanians will re-elect President Donald J. Trump on November 5th to strengthen the economy and Make America Affordable Again.