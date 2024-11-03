WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Kinston, North Carolina- Begins at 2:00 ET

President Donald Trump is holding seven rallies in the next two days in the lead-up to election day.

After appearing in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday morning, he will be in Kinston, North Carolina, for a rally that will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Trump will then travel to Macon, Georgia for a rally beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

On Monday, Trump has four rallies scheduled. He will start the day in North Carolina, he will make two stops in Pennsylvania, and close the night in Michigan.

Watch on Rumble:

Watch on YouTube: