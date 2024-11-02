WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina – Begins at 7:30 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Trump is set to take the stage at 7:30 pm ET.

Supporters began arriving hours before the event is scheduled to begin.

The arena is packed.

