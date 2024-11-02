WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina – Begins at 7:30 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Trump is set to take the stage at 7:30 pm ET.

Supporters began arriving hours before the event is scheduled to begin.

Live: The crowd is gathering in Greensboro ahead of Donald Trump’s event later this evening ! pic.twitter.com/kJtW3zbrUp — Jose N. (@JoseN1426871) November 2, 2024

Enormous line in Greensboro, North Carolina to see President Trump tonight. This is Trump’s third stop of the day. He’s visiting NC four times in the final three days. pic.twitter.com/VASg7LZuKF — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) November 2, 2024

The arena is packed.

Trump rally, Greensboro, nc. My first one. It’s packed out! pic.twitter.com/ImWaS4NHow — stretch (@Strech1982) November 2, 2024

