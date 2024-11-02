WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Gastonia, North Carolina – Begins at 12:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Trump is set to take the stage at 12:00 pm ET.
The Trump campaign shares:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00PM EDT.
Since Harris took office, prices have surged 21.8 percent, costing North Carolina families an extra $1,000 each month. The average Tar Heel household has already lost nearly $28,000 to inflation, spending an additional $3,210 on food alone since January 2021.
On top of that, illegal immigration costs North Carolina taxpayers $3.14 billion annually, adding nearly $800 in extra expenses per household. According to 2023 data, illegal immigration has placed 122,218 students in local schools, costing taxpayers $1.47 billion in education alone and $461.1 million for police, legal, and corrections. Harris’ policies are failing North Carolina residents. President Trump is committed to putting money back in their pockets and protecting their futures.
Watch on Rumble:
Watch on YouTube: