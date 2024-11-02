WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Gastonia, North Carolina – Begins at 12:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Trump is set to take the stage at 12:00 pm ET.

The Trump campaign shares:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00PM EDT.

Since Harris took office, prices have surged 21.8 percent, costing North Carolina families an extra $1,000 each month. The average Tar Heel household has already lost nearly $28,000 to inflation, spending an additional $3,210 on food alone since January 2021.

On top of that, illegal immigration costs North Carolina taxpayers $3.14 billion annually, adding nearly $800 in extra expenses per household. According to 2023 data, illegal immigration has placed 122,218 students in local schools, costing taxpayers $1.47 billion in education alone and $461.1 million for police, legal, and corrections. Harris’ policies are failing North Carolina residents. President Trump is committed to putting money back in their pockets and protecting their futures.