WATCH: Beverly Hills High School Principal Says No More “Shouting” or “Jumping” to Prevent Students From Celebrating Trump’s Win – Students Defy New Rule and Hold EPIC Celebration of Trump Win

Students at Beverly Hills High School Celebrate Trump’s Victory

Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles, California restricted students from congregating and even jumping or shouting after Trump won the election on Tuesday, according to an email sent to parents.

In his email, the school principal claimed that recent excercises of “student political speech over the past 2 days” have left “many students feeling unsafe and unwelcome.”

In response, a massive crowd of students gathered with Trump flags and pro-Trump apparel students apparently in protest of the school’s no jumping and no shouting mandate.

Tyler Mansoury, a student at the school posted the following video of the demonstration on his TikTok. Even the security guard joined in and raised a Trump flag!

The email reportedly came before this incredible gathering. The school really asked for it.

“We have had ongoing exercises of student political speech over the past 2 days. Starting tomorrow, students will continue to be able to exercise this right individually, but will be restricted in their right to assemble,” said principal Drew Stewart in an email to parents.

“These assemblies have ended up creating a disruption to normal school activities and has also left many students feeling unsafe and unwelcome.”

The email further states that students will not be allowed to “congregate, circle up, shout, jump, etc.”

Per Los Angeles Times:

Beverly Hills Unified Supt. Michael Bregy said the decision was made to foster a safe, supportive environment for students.

“We value students’ freedom of expression and encourage respectful civic engagement,” he said.

Bregy said staff consistently monitored the “spirited demonstrations” this week and “acted swiftly to de-escalate when expressions crossed into disruption.”

“We have to stand within the group and until they start, you know, physically compressing on one another with their jumping, then that becomes dangerous,” the source said. “Then we’re crossing into the area where it’s way beyond education code.”

Leave it to the Marxist school administrators to ruin the fun.

