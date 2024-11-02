War Room’s Steve Bannon Discusses Trump’s Chances on Election Day with “Vindicating Trump” Author Dinesh D’Souza (VIDEO)

The MAGA champion Steve Bannon talked with “Vindicating Trump” author Dinesh D’Souza on Friday about election day and Trump’s chances of victory over Kamala.

“Is this the vindication of Donald John Trump sir?” Bannon asked.

“It will be the ultimate vindication. It will be the vindication not just politically, but in a sense the American people are the ultimate jury in all the lawfare cases. So, they get to have a say on election day,” D’Souza said.

“Trump with his marketing genius you know from going to McDonalds and serving through the drive thru, to showing up in the garbage truck. He breaks out of the mask and he shows people that he is a self deprecating, hilarious guy,” D’Souza said.

He also said that Kamala has been exposed for who she really is.

“The left had created a mask for her, this was she is the new and improved Kamala Harris,” D’Souza said.

“And that mask has fallen off as the kind of giddy, cackling, unserious Kamala Harris is now recognized the American people for the kind of hollow person that she is,” D’Souza continued.

Bannon asked D’Souza about jobs and the economy.

“Do the American people understand what Trump has done for them and what he did in the economy and what he talks about, and she is really for the elites?” Bannon asked.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that people do not like the direction of the country and it’s an iron law of politics that when that’s the case, they are gonna vote the bums out,” D’Souza said.

D’Souza warned that the mainstream media is to Kamala’s advantage.

“Kamala Harris has the weapon that for a lot of undecided voters, the mainstream media is the primary source of information. So, they have been bombarding the independents with this propaganda narrative in effect saying, don’t believe your lying eyes, don’t believe your pocketbook, don’t believe the gas prices, don’t believe the cackling idiot you see in front of you, believe what we’re telling you about Kamala Harris,” D’Souza said of the mainstream media.

