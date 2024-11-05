War Room’s Steve Bannon and Co-Host Natalie Winters Discuss Early Voting and Call Times for States (VIDEO)

War Room founder Steve Bannon and co-host Natalie Winters discussed early voting and State call times with Jack Posobiec.

The video opens with footage from the mainstream media clips from MSNBC with their typical rhetoric.

“Axios and Morning Joe is kind of the conventional wisdom for the political class here in town,” Bannon said.

“Evil can carry you through the finish line when you have every ounce of government power at your disposal,” Winters said.

Winters challenged the idea of a “red mirage” that MSNBC and the mainstream press are claiming.

“These absentee mail in ballots, right, are significantly down as compared to numbers in 2020. So first of all, the actual lag time of when we should see these results coming in is going to be shorter from the get-go,” Winters said.

“Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia. They have all adopted changes in laws to how they count the ballots so they can start processing and both counting them earlier in the day, in some cases days before election day. So you are not going to see these same delays,” Winters continued.

Winters also talked about Project 65, which was launched by the left to intimidate Trump lawyers.

“Project 65, which exists solely to intimidate Trump lawyers,” Winters commented.

Bannon specified which votes are actually supposed to count.

“All votes don’t count. Only certifiable, chain of custody votes from American citizens, and these guys can tell you that their mantra is all votes that tells right there,” Bannon said.

Jack Posobiec talked to Bannon and Winters about voter turnout in Pennsylvania.

“The rural areas are big and rural areas have huge lines for Trump right at 7 am,” Posobiec said.

“Is this a populist uprising in rural Pennsylvania?” Bannon asked.

“Steve, not only is it a populist uprising, you look at some of these images I’m getting out,” Posobiec said.

“It’s mostly men. What I see in these lines, it’s a lot of men. They were talking about how women voted early. These lines, its men, it’s the muscular class. They are getting up there before they have to work a shift,” Posobiec said.

