War Room: Natalie Winters and Steve Bannon on What to Expect with Mass Deportation and Groups Involved in Resistance (VIDEO)

MAGA champions Natalie Winters and Steve Bannon talked about what to expect regarding mass deportations and what to expect from various leftist resistance groups.

The video opens with the whining contributors on MSNBC asking where the millions of “voters” were this election year not turning out for Kamala.

Winters had a great comeback to answer these delusional people.

“Why those 10 million voters seemingly just stayed home, but let’s cut to the chase. It’s cause they never existed in the first place,” Winters said.

Bannon also corrected the MSNBC contributors and explained that Trump did better on the popular vote in 2024.

“I think he’s gonna get 76 to 78 million votes. Where they are still gonna be at the end of the day, I don’t know, 8 to 10 million minimum light,” Bannon said.

“That’s why a lot of people are asking about 2020 or exactly what went on here and I think we have to be very precise and not let the mainstream media just say, oh, Trump just got what he got in 2020, that’s not correct. All the votes are still not counted,” Bannon declared.

Winters explained that there is already an active plan by the left to go against President Trump’s plan of mass deportations.

“You are already starting to see a chorus of news articles and especially on the resistance side, the organizing, the activism, all of these left-wing groups, right, it’s sort of a new derivation I think, of left-wing lawfare where they will be defending these people from mass deportation,” Winters explained.

“So many of these left-wing groups are buttressed, right, by the dark money,” Winters said.

“So, I think by identifying the donors, you know, bringing in the Mike Benz’ of the world again like we said whether it’s on the Congressional side of things or coming from the White House, but to really expose and unmask who is behind a lot of these activist groups,” Winters commented.

Winters said the resistance to mass deportation won’t just be from the Democrats. She explained that the Republican party also has some people who won’t support President Trump’s deportation policies.

“We are not just up against the Democrats right, on fighting the mass deportation stuff. I’d say there is probably more of it almost insurmountable sort of embed within the Republican party that’s going to be opposing the mass deportations,” Winters warned.

Watch:

