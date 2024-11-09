War Room – Natalie Winters and Steve Bannon Discuss the Left’s Mad Obsession to Undermine MAGA and President Trump (VIDEO)

MAGA champions Natalie Winters and Steve Bannon discussed the left’s mad obsession to undermine MAGA and President Trump on Friday.

The video opens with the whining crew at MSNBC complaining about President Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

“They are coming on multiple fronts, and they are gonna be very well funded. Ok, you are gonna have Reid Hoffman, who’s seething; I hear he is seething that Kamala Harris was defeated. Remember this always, folks: many of these big billionaires are the ones who panicked about Biden and forced Biden out. They said, remember they said we are gonna cut off money,” Bannon said.

“Now they are being blamed for not having a primary and doing all this, so they want to rev up and stop the Trump administration, Trump 2.0, the second term, dead in its tracks,” Bannon continued.

“I mean I really think the only reason that they are letting the Jack Smith case go is so they can better prep to, you know, have a resistance that is more meaningful. It will essentially become the offshoot of that,” Winters commented.

“You see Marc Elias, it’s obvious he’s desperate for cash, but I think they are sort of freaking out because they lost all vestiges of government power, more or less, right? So, they have to go back to civil society to these NGO groups,” Winters said.

“That’s why I think it’s so important that we go after, and we audit these organizations because that is how you can really at least expose to the American people so much of this money is foreign to begin with right? You don’t know where the money is coming from,” Winters continued.

Winters also explained that protesters outside the Democrat Convention were funded by the same groups.

“The protesters who were outside burning the American Flag are funded by the same people who were inside. They just have a different mask and a shroud of patriotism,” Winters said.

“At the end of the day, the money is the same,” Winters pointed out.

“These forces have never been unmasked, and that’s why it is the primal scream of a dying regime,” Winters commented.

Bannon said that MAGA is a resilient group but noted that the left is also resilient.

“We are very resilient as a movement, and we are getting more resilient overtime. The MAGA movement is super resilient, and President Trump obviously personifies resilience. They are pretty resilient too,” Bannon warned.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Please check back for more War Room stories.