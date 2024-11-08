Steve Bannon RIPS the Declining Legacy Media – “The American People Rendered Their Verdict on Tuesday” (VIDEO)

MAGA champion Steve Bannon talked about the legacy media’s decline on Friday morning. Bannon’s thoughts included giving priority to podcasters and independent journalists over the legacy media when it involves access to the President.

The video opens with footage of MSNBC contributors whining about why they lost the election. Bannon with his brilliance had some great things to say about them.

“You have to have content. If you have great content, it will find its audience,” Bannon said.

Bannon said that it is very important to focus on the next two years to secure a future for the MAGA movement.

“We got a lot of work to go through and if we don’t get these next two years right, forget ’28. You gotta chop wood now,” Bannon said.

Bannon said that it would be a great idea to move the media access outside of the West Wing and the White House.

“In ’17, my plan was to shut down that press thing where they do the briefings, put them across the street in the EOB, in the big auditorium,” Bannon said.

“Put the media over there. Get them out of the West Wing,” Bannon declared.

“The first three rows are all the podcasts, and the bros and all that. The first three rows are that new media, alternate media, the streaming services,” Bannon said of a shift in media priority.

Bannon plainly and directly called out the legacy media for their corruption and dishonesty.

“The legacy media is the enemy of the people. We just proved that. The people spoke after President Trump for four years, even his first term, has been vilified, vilified by these demons for years. You think we are going to reward you?” Bannon said.

“Put them in the fifth row, put them in the sixth row, hell, don’t even let them in the building, they are just gonna make up stuff anyway,” Bannon continued.

“Look at the polling, don’t take it from me, look at all their long faces every day,” Bannon said.

Watch:

