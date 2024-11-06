War Room Founder Steve Bannon and Article III Project Founder Mike Davis Blow the Lid on Lawfare and What Trump Will Do When He Gets Back in Office (VIDEO)

MAGA champion Steve Bannon talks with Article III Project founder Mike Davis about lawfare and what to expect once President Trump is sworn in on January 20th, 2025.

“They are gonna be nice for a couple of hours because they have to because they got beaten so badly,” Bannon said of the left media.

Davis explained to Bannon that the election was the people’s verdict in support of President Trump.

“After these Democrats tried to bankrupt, imprison, take off the ballot and take off Trump’s head. I think the American people delivered their verdict last night and it was an overwhelming victory for President Trump. It’s an overwhelming victory for his America first agenda,” Davis said.

Davis also explained that to change the system, there needs to be major changes within the Federal Government including intel and other bureaucracies.

“There are going to be serious reforms to our intel communities and law enforcement agencies because they have been politicized, and weaponized against Trump, his top aides, like you Steve who went to prison, Peter Navarro who went to prison, his January 6th supporters who were politically persecuted,” Davis said.

Davis explained the depth of evil that the Justice Department truly has been with the persecution of Christians, while letting real criminal elements like Biden off the hook.

“They even went after pro-life Christians, a 75-year-old Chrisitan woman gets sent to prison for praying at an abortion clinic while they give amnesty to Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden, every scumbag Biden,” Davis continued.

“There is going to be a reckoning on January 20th at noon because we are going to fix our broken justice system. That means Jack Smith, buddy, you are gone, your office is gone,” Davis continued.

“Nobody is above the law, so lawyer up!” Davis warned those bad actors.

Bannon advocated for an honest open Justice Department, so the people actually see what is going on.

“You have to have platforms of adjudication that people feel like all the information is getting out there and you are not just conducting witch hunts. Would you agree with me on that?” Bannon asked.

“Absolutely. And there needs to be structural reforms to our Executive Branch,” Davis said.

Watch:

