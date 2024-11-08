University of Oregon Administrator Placed on Leave After Unhinged Rant Wishing Trump Voters Would “Go Jump Off a F***ing Bridge” 

Donald Trump’s decisive victory in Tuesday’s presidential election has caused meltdowns on college campuses across the country.

Georgetown University is offering Legos and milk and cookies to deal with the “trauma.”

Georgetown University’s @McCourtSchool announced that they will be hosting a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times” which includes playtime with Legos, milk and cookies, and coloring. Yes, This is real. Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/Gws1Hafspk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2024

Harvard University canceled classes to give students “space to process” the election results.

But one administrator at the University of Oregon went a step further in his meltdown and suggested that he hopes Trump voters commit suicide by jumping off a bridge.

Leonard Serrato, who serves as the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life at the university, posted his unhinged rant to social media saying, “My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I am very proud of that – love it about myself, actually.”

“And so I say this in the most disrespectful way possible. I don’t care if you are my family, I don’t care if you’re my friend. … You can literally go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump.”

For those who are upset about the economy, Serrato “get a better f***ing paying job” and a better education.

He concluded with some joyless advice, “Do something because you’re f***ing stupid, and I hope you go jump off a f***ing bridge.”

On Thursday, The University of Oregon announced that Serrato has been placed on administrative leave.

KATU reports:

Angela Seydel, a spokesperson for the University of Oregon, told The National News Desk (TNND) that Serrato was placed on administrative leave. The school also opened an investigation into the post and is reviewing it in the context of university policy and Serrato’s “role as a public employee,” according to Seydel. Seydel added that the school is providing mental and emotional health resources for concerned students and employees while it investigates the post. “As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission,” she told TNND.

Watch: