On the eve of the G-20 in Rio de Janeiro, a summit that will gather dozens of heads of state, a bomb attack apparently targeted the Supreme Court Palace ion the Capital Brasilia.

G1 reported (translated from the Portuguese):

“Two explosions, within 20 seconds of each other, occurred in front of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in Brasilia, in the early evening of Wednesday (13). The area was cordoned off. Firefighters and military personnel specialized in explosives went to the scene.”

A man died after two explosions in the Praça dos Três Poderes (Three Powers Square), where the Supreme Court, the National Congress and the Presidential Palace are located.

That was not the only incident.

“A car exploded in the parking lot between the [Supreme Court] and Annex IV of the Chamber of Deputies. In the trunk, there were fireworks and bricks.”

So far, no information about what caused the explosions on the car.

“The bomb squad went to the scene to sweep and check for more explosives in the vicinity, including vehicles and the body of the man who died.”

Lawmakers where in Session and Supreme Justices were still in the building. They were all escorted out safely.

President Lula da Silva was no longer in the Presidential Palace.

“After the episode, [Lula] met with STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Cristiano Zanin at the Alvorada Palace. The director-general of the Federal Police (PF), Andrei Rodrigues, also went to the presidential residence.”

Tupy Report on Telegram:

“Heightened alert in Brasília: drones are reportedly being shot down near the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Federal Court (STF) buildings.”

The PF opened an investigation to investigate the explosions, but as one would expect, the tyrannical Justice Alexandre de Moraes assigned himself the job as the minister in charge of the investigation into the explosions.

And, what’s more, he plans to incorporate this event into the ongoing investigations of the January 8th 2023 attacks, of which is also under his purview.

Meanwhile, the government evaluates is reeling with the serious failure by intelligence services.

In the global summit (G20), there will be 22 member heads of state plus 19 other invited guests that’s over 80% of the world’s GDP.

Watch: A car filled with fireworks in its trunk explodes and catches fire near the Three-Power Square.

Explosões na Praça dos três poderes em Brasília. Relatos de pessoas que estavam no local relatam que por volta das 19:30h foram ouvidas fortes explosões em diferentes pontos da Praça dos Três Poderes, na Esplanada dos Ministérios. Testemunha diz que um homem jogou duas… pic.twitter.com/K5fy7gr79r — Karina Michelin (@karinamichelin) November 13, 2024

Read more: