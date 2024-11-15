Turncoat Mike Pence Says He is ‘Literally Praying’ That Trump Doesn’t Pardon January 6th Prisoners

Mike Pence has said he is “literally praying” that Donald Trump does not pardon those involved in the January 6th protests at the United States Capitol.

The former vice-president, who is widely despised throughout the conservative movement for his failure to stand up against the fraudulent 2020 presidential election, made the comments during an appearance at the 2024 Dispatch Summit.

“I don’t think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on January 6,” Pence was quoted as saying.

He added that he and his wife Karen were “literally praying that President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly promised his supporters that he will pardon those involved in the January 6th protests, the vast majority of whom were peaceful and who have faced vicious political persecution ever since.

Despite his refusal to endorse Donald Trump during this presidential race, Pence is also weighing in on his cabinet appointees, particularly on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Pence, Kennedy’s past support for abortion represents an “abrupt departure from the pro-life record of our administration and should be deeply concerning to millions of Pro-Life Americans who have supported the Republican Party and our nominees for decades.”

“The Trump-Pence administration was unapologetically pro-life for our four years in office,” he continued.

“There are hundreds of decisions made at HHS every day that either lead our nation toward a respect for life or away from it, and HHS under our administration always stood for life.”

If people wanted to hear what Pence had to say about who to appoint to cabinet roles then he may have at least been competitive in his presidential run against Donald Trump.

However, his polling figures were so bad that he dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses, and his campaign is so indebted that he has since asked taxpayers to bail it out.

