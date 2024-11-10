Trump’s NEW Plan to SAVE America REVEALED in Resurrected EPIC SPEECH | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Trump’s Plan to Restore Free Speech Online – this 2022 speech in absolutely amazing!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1855119856649355729

ARTICLE 2: John Kerry Saying the Biggest Block to Their Agenda is the 1st Amendment

https://x.com/AllBiteNoBark88/status/1840504100628070482

ARTICLE 3: JD Vance tuned in and explained what’s next, this was filmed before the election

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1854594088856641995

ARTICLE 4: Here is Trump’s Plan to Dismantle the Deep state

https://x.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1854693026175529396

ARTICLE 5: Here is his plan to stop the chemical and physical castration of Children

https://x.com/TRHLofficial/status/1854532596593578126

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.