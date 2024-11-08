Trump’s Election Sparks Hope for Peace: Hamas and Palestinian Leaders Call for Ceasefire with Israel

Only days after Donald Trump’s historic victory as the 47th President of the United States, officials from the Hamas terrorist group and other Palestinian leaders are publicly calling for a ceasefire with Israel.

Hamas Political Bureau member and spokesperson Basem Naim shared with Newsweek that the group seeks an end to the longstanding conflict.

“The election of Trump as the 47th president of the USA is a private matter for Americans,” Naim said, “but Palestinians look forward to an immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and look for assistance in achieving their legitimate rights of freedom, independence, and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

“The blind support for the Zionist entity ‘Israel’ and its fascist government, at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region, must stop immediately,” he added.

It should be noted that Hamas regularly announces a ceasefire with Israel when it is losing and needs time to restock their weapons for their next attack on Israel.

It is an endless cycle that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to end following the barbaric slaughter of over a thousand Jews by Hamas in October 2023.

New York Post reported:

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said Wednesday that the incoming administration of presidential election winner Donald Trump must “work seriously to stop the war” in the Gaza Strip. […] Hamas said, “In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections,” they believe he is “required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip.” The incoming Trump administration must “work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people,” Hamas added. Hamas also said the “new US administration must realize that our Palestinian people will continue to resist the hateful [Israeli] occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

An Israeli official, when asked for comment by Newsweek, expressed confidence in the enduring U.S.-Israel alliance, stating, “Maintaining and building upon the special relationship between the U.S. and Israel has been a bipartisan feature of American politics since the founding of the Jewish state. We have no doubt that this will continue to be the case.” He further added that Israel looks forward to working with the incoming administration to pursue a “more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East.”