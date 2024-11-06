TRUMP SURGES IN LATEST ELECTION ODDS: President Trump Leads in Decision Desk HQ Polls – Trump Reaches Largest Gain on Polymarket Platform – And NYT Has Trump with 77% Chance of Winning

At 9:15 Eastern on Tuesday night President Trump is leading on two major platforms.

Decision Desk HQ gives President Trump a 64.3% chance of winning the US Presidency for a second time.

And Polymarket betting platform has President Trump with his largest lead of the election season.

Trump is leading Kamala Harris 72.3% to 29.0% for Kamala Harris.

Trump's odds just set an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/vDqnngHL7R — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 6, 2024

Trump is also likely to win North Carolina and Georgia tonight.

So far this has been a very good night for President Donald Trump.

Update: The New York Times has Trump with a 77% chance of winning of the national election.