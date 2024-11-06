TRUMP SURGES IN LATEST ELECTION ODDS: President Trump Leads in Decision Desk HQ Polls – Trump Reaches Largest Gain on Polymarket Platform – And NYT Has Trump with 77% Chance of Winning

At 9:15 Eastern on Tuesday night President Trump is leading on two major platforms.

Decision Desk HQ gives President Trump a 64.3% chance of winning the US Presidency for a second time.

And Polymarket betting platform has President Trump with his largest lead of the election season.

Trump is leading Kamala Harris 72.3% to 29.0% for Kamala Harris.

Trump is also likely to win North Carolina and Georgia tonight.

So far this has been a very good night for President Donald Trump.

Update: The New York Times has Trump with a 77% chance of winning of the national election.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

