Trump Lawyer Mike Davis Fires Warning Shot at NY AG Letitia James: Continue Your Lawfare Against Trump, and “We Will Put Your Fat *ss in Prison”

President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney, Mike Davis, issued a stark warning to Marxist tyrant New York Attorney General Letitia James during an interview with Benny Johnson.

Davis made it clear that if James continues the “lawfare” tactics against President Trump, there will be consequences, stating, “We will put your fat*ss in prison for conspiracy against rights.”

Letitia James, elected as New York’s Attorney General in 2018, quickly targeted Trump, pledging to hold him accountable. From her early days in office, she made no attempt to disguise her disdain for Trump, even appearing in a post-election video cursing and threatening Trump.

This animosity culminated in a high-profile civil fraud case, leading to a staggering $355 million judgment against Trump after a 11-week, non-jury trial. Judge Arthur Engoron not only imposed this hefty fine but also prohibited Trump from holding any official position in New York companies for three years.

The total financial hit against Trump now reportedly exceeds $464 million with accrued interest. James’s original push for damages reached a high of $370 million, a sum demanded despite no specific victims stepping forward.

In September, appellate judges in New York appeared skeptical of James’s case, interrupting Deputy Solicitor General Judy Vale during her statements to question the unique nature of the prosecution.

One judge pointedly asked Vale if there were any other cases where New York had pursued legal action against private business transactions with no direct victims.

Even expert investor and Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary explained that what Trump is accused of doing is standard operating procedure in the world of real estate development and that this goes on every single day.

However, James has shown no signs of backing down, even after Trump’s resounding electoral victory. In a bizarre press conference on Wednesday, she voiced her intent to continue targeting Trump.

“So here we are. We’ve studied their platforms. We’ve identified certain possibilities, fact patterns. We’ve created contingency plans,” she said. “So no matter what the next administration throws at us, we are ready. We are ready to respond to their attacks.”

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again.”

“This is not the time to be fearful, New York. But faithful. And steadfast. Knowing that I as the attorney general, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back,” she added.

Davis, however, has issued a clear warning to radical Marxist James, who is undermining Trump’s rights and engaging in a politically motivated campaign of harassment.

“Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York attorney general. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your warfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights. And I promise you that. So think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again,” he said.

