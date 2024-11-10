‘TRUMP ISLAND’: The Hawaiian ‘Forbidden Island’ Where the President-Elect Scooped ALL the votes in 2020 and 2024

There’s a place in the United States where absolutely no Kamala Harris voters can be found, where President-Elect Donald J. Trump carried ALL the votes both now in 2024 as well as in 2020.

Sounds mysterious? It’s even more than you’d imagine.

We are talking about Ni’ihau (Niihau), ‘The Forbidden Island’, in the Hawaiian archipelago.

I would like to visit Trump Island https://t.co/hqGu5ZCFLq — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 10, 2024

In Niihau almost all of the residents are native Hawaiians and about 80% of its income comes from a small Navy installation.

It’s a small locality of only 69.5 square miles, part of Kauai County, Hawaii, who was reportedly once considered by Franklin D. Roosevelt as a possible location for the United Nations headquarters.

At the 2020 census, the population was recorded to be just 84, but other accounts estimate that the population actually ranges between 35 and 50 people.

In Hawaii as a whole, Kamala won whooping 60.60% of the votes while Trump got only 37.47%.

But not on Niihau, ‘The Forbidden Island’, a bastion for the GOP vote.

In 2016, 34 votes were cast for president, of which 20 were for Donald Trump and 10 for Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Donald Trump won 43 out of the 43 ballots cast in the island against Joe Biden, and now the MAGA leader has done it again.

Ever since 1915, the island owners of the Robinson family have closed it for most visitors.

Today, there are half-day helicopter and beach tours of the island since but contact with residents is avoided and no accommodation reportedly exists.