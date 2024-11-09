Trans Netflix Star Laverne Cox Plans to ‘Hoard Estrogen’ Following Trump’s Victory – Says America Will Be Just Like Nazi Germany

The transgender Netflix star Laverne Cox has confirmed he will “hoard estrogen” after Trump’s stunning victory in Tuesday’s presidential election.

In an interview with Variety, Cox began by admitting that he is considering leaving the country over unfounded fears that Trump will somehow crackdown or ostracize transgender adults.

“We’re doing research on different cities in Europe and in the Caribbean,” he said of himself and his transgender friends.

Laverne Cox on Possibly Leaving U.S. After Trump Win, Hoarding Estrogen and Being ‘So Scared’ for Trans Youth https://t.co/jAr4uoF8rb — Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2024

“There was this thriving community of queer people in Berlin pre-the rise of Nazism,” Cox continued. “They attacked Jewish folks. They attacked immigrants, they attacked queer and trans people.”

Cox, who is best known for his role in Orange is the New Black, added that he plans on hoarding estrogen in case it is no longer avaliable under a Trump administration.

“I’m done with my medical transition, but I have to take estrogen for the rest of my life. If I stop, I get hot flashes. It’s really bad. I have to take estrogen just for health,” he explained. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible anymore.

“There’s a website I’ve gone to already. I haven’t bought any yet because I’m talking to my doctor to make sure it’s all reputable and good product.”

“But, yeah, I’m gonna hoard a bunch of estrogen,” he added. “It’s a little trickier for trans men because testosterone is a controlled substance. But there are resources online.”

Cox reportedly broke down in tears during the interview, saying he was “so scared” about what the future holds for children who say they identify as the opposite sex.

“I’m so scared for her,” he said of a child whose mother he is friendly with. “I just want her to be safe. At this point, whatever you have to do to be safe and not be killed or terrorized so much as you want to kill yourself, [do it to] stay alive.”

While many in the Republican Party and conservative movement are indeed skeptical about the safety, efficacy, and social implications of allowing transgender surgeries, Trump has never even floated the possibility of outlawing the procedures or associated medications for those over the age of 18.

The most important part of Trump’s policy platform on transgenderism is a staunch opposition to sex change surgeries on minors, many of which lead to irreversible damage to the human body and other catastrophic consequences.

He has also promised to ban the growing participation of biological men in women’s sports, a practice that has become far more prevalent since the Biden regime seized office four years.